Letter: Panepinto must resign her seat on the bench

Upon reading an article that appeared recently in The Buffalo News, I would without reservation support the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct decision to censure State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto.

Judge Panepinto was personally involved in a heated discussion in 2018 over teacher staffing at City Honors School where her daughter was a student. I was in attendance at that 2018 meeting at City Hall and was appalled at her remarks but also shocked that a sitting State Supreme Court Judge would speak regarding such a controversial issue at a public forum. It was noted by her attorney that she was “solely motivated to improve the educational opportunities for her daughter and her classmates” but as a judge she “surrenders rights a private citizen may take for granted.”