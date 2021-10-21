 Skip to main content
Letter: Pandora Papers reveals role of cybercurrency
The recent story about the Pandora Papers shows us the importance of cybercurrency. When the rich folks start using bitcoins it’ll make it easier for them to dodge the tax man, not to mention the fact that it will also make it easier for criminals to do business on the black market.

Sure using bitcoins uses more energy than some countries, but that is a small price to pay if it makes life easier for a handful of criminals and tax cheats. And don’t let the increased carbon footprint bother anyone, we all know climate change is a Chinese hoax. Just ask Donald Trump “his uncle was really smart so he knows everything about this stuff.” And maybe the GOP will come back to reality. But don’t hold your breath.

Michael Stahl

Amherst

