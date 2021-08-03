Letter: Pandemic questions remain unanswered for some reason

Since the beginning of this pandemic there have been too many questions and not enough answers. Where did the virus come from? Is it man-made or from nature? If it is man-made what’s to prevent this from happening again? Now Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying he wants to make prototype vaccines for the next pandemic before it hits. What are the long-term effects of these vaccines? Why are some people more susceptible to Covid-19 than others? Why hasn’t the medical community come out with advice on how to build up natural immunity to fight off diseases? We know that obesity, diet, sleep deprivation, and inadequate vitamins and nutrients all contribute to weak immune systems. Maybe if there was more information of these facts along with a plea to get a vaccine more people would consider getting a vaccine.

Experts have been giving advice about how to slow down the spread, but now there’s hesitancy to believe what they advise since they flip flop with theories consistently. How can they be sure about a pandemic that has never been in existence? I did receive the Moderna vaccination and shortly after I got a skin rash. The physician assistant said it was a reaction people usually get from taking certain medications. When I told her that I don’t take any medications she didn’t have a reply as to why I got the rash. But she did say it probably wasn’t from the vaccine. Again, another question with no answer.