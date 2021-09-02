Letter: Pandemic puts a strain on local, state revenues

Should we be concerned about how much Covid-19 and the Delta variant have reduced state and local revenue?

This pandemic continues to put downward pressure on state and city budgets and spending, even after the one-time budget relief, but will not solve longer term budget problems if this continues.

Small businesses continue to close and those hanging on are struggling to hire and retain a workforce. Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing from the Delta variant and multiple variants of the virus are circulating around the globe. If this pandemic continues, state and local government revenues will decline and eventually they will have to consider tax increases.

The only way we can recoup our economic losses is to decrease transmission of this deadly disease. Get vaccinated and put an end to this pandemic!

Paulette M. Kline, M.P.H, M.Ed.

Retired Niagara County health director; Barberton, Ohio, health commissioner