Letter: Paladino should be held accountable for statement

Paladino should be held

accountable for statement

To date, why has Carl Paladino not been arrested for his threat of physical violence directed specifically at U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland when he stated that Garland “probably should be executed.” This is not simply inane political rhetoric – it is a threat directed at a high ranking official of the United States government. Paladino is famous for his pompous audacity and is extremely prideful of his ignorance in general, but more importantly he wears his Trumpian Teflon coat like a badge of honor in the fashion of Don Quixote.

It is a felony under federal law to intentionally “solicit, command, induce, or otherwise endeavor to persuade” another person to engage in a crime of violence against a person or property.

And further, threatening a U.S. government official (other than the president) is a Class D or C felony, usually carrying maximum penalties of five or 10 years under statutes, and which is to be investigated by the FBI.

One is left to ask: Are threats of physical violence directed at a U.S. government official a federal crime which is universally applicable to all citizens, or does Paladino get a pass simply because he is … well, whatever Paladino is? In other words, if members of any minority group in our community had made this same statement in a public forum, would it be an effective defense for them to say that they were just “joking.” Of course not.

Paladino’s spokesperson, Vish Burra, said that his words were a joke. As a result of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, there is a new American reality as to the potential impact of incendiary political rhetoric.

One lesson we should have learned from this tragedy is that there is absolutely nothing funny about any threat of violence or the promotion of violence as a means to achieve a political objective. Obviously, Burra and Paladino have missed this lesson.

Doug Miller

Albion