Letter: Paladino is fueled by bigotry and hate

Carl Paladino is the perfect representation of the current state of the GOP. The extreme ideas and values that used to be considered "fringe" are now squarely at the forefront of the party's messaging. Carl checks all the boxes for the now fully embraced GOP platform of hate.

If you're unfamiliar with his life long record of vile remarks about women, minorities, and LGBTQ people, I encourage you to do some googling. Clear your schedule though, there's quite a collection and you'll likely need a few hours.

Perhaps the most horrifying of all the things he's ever said, and there's quite a lot to choose from, is that Hitler is "the kind of leader we need today." That statement alone should disqualify someone from ever holding public office.

There is no baseline level of human decency for Carl and the majority of the GOP. The most hateful of remarks made by the likes of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paladino and others are essentially unchecked by any party leadership. Let's be very clear: Silence on these racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic remarks is an endorsement.

The NY-23 Republican voters have an opportunity to reject these values at the polls on August 23. "Carl Country" is a place where insults are a sign of strength and the Big Lie is real. We'll see if enough voters see through his bigotry-fueled quest for power and leave him in the past, a fitting place for his outdated beliefs.

Julie Volkosh

Blasdell