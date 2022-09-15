Letter: Paladino is acting Trump-like in questioning election outcome

I hope I read that right. Carl Paladino is asking for information about illegalities in the election in District 23? Apparently, he is taking a page from Donald Trump’s book on how to overturn an election. Even though the presidential election has been done for over a year, Trump is still trying to get that election overturned. That will happen when the Dead Sea become the Live Sea. But, if Paladino still wants to challenge the election, here are some tips:

First, claim that you lost the election due to irregularities in the voting machines. Claim that at a European Army base, a signal was sent to the election machines that votes away from you and gave them to Nick Langworthy.

If that doesn’t work, get Rudy Giuliani to claim that a voting counter in a district somewhere was ordered by the local election supervisor to change the date on the mail-in ballot that would invalidate the ballot. Make sure this “deed” was done to ballots for Langworthy. Or better yet, claim, as Giuliani claimed for Trump, busloads of out-of-state adults were bussed to election sites in the district and have them vote for you. And, to make it more credible, make these voters come from New Jersey, just as Giuliani claimed happened in his televised news conference. Or claim that there were thousands of dead people voting. Yeah, right.

In all seriousness, I’m sure that most people with a healthy brain are sick and tired of these shenanigans. Didn’t I read in The Buffalo News that Paladino in his concession speech that he was embarking on a new chapter in his life? Why contest the election then? Just saying.

Philip Fanone

West Seneca