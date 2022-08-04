Letter: Paladino is a threat to authority, so they choose to smear him

The Buffalo News editorial board is once again smearing Carl Paladino. Apparently, Carl calling up county chairs who are promoting an establishment politician is “threatening.”

Here are the facts: the county chairs who are complaining about Carl Paladino, are upset because Carl confronted them on efforts to rig the endorsement for Nick Langworthy.

Don’t be fooled. The establishment is attempting to rig the endorsement process for the establishment pick. That is not what Western New York voters want. They want a fighter. Someone who will be like President Trump and buck the system for we the people. Paladino is not beholden to anyone. Paladino doesn’t have to rely on New York City liberal billionaires and D.C. lobbyists.

Langworthy has been a politician his entire career. His entire campaign is funded by D.C. consultants and lawyers. He will be beholden to them. I am sure Paladino can vouch for that, too. Langworthy had fabulous things to say about Carl when he was taking Carl’s money and riding his coattails to his current seat.

Paladino has never had anything to hide, and the people of New York’s 23rd Congressional district know it. No matter how hard these establishment politicians and editorial boards criticize Paladino’s transparency and honesty, it has resonated into trust and integrity with the people of the district, not the “party.” On August 23rd, it is America First disrupter vs. the establishment. I believe this district will vote for Carl Paladino and send a message to Washington, D.C.

LaKeisha Shoemaker

Aurora Town Republican Chair