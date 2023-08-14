In the August 6 Buffalo News, Chicago Tribune syndicated columnist Clarence Page calls Jason Aldean's country song "Try That in a Small Town" his "nightmare" His cheap shot efforts to readily link the song to Donald Trump and "MAGA right wing resentments" is such a silly premise that validates Page does not get it (as usual) but more importantly our country has a significant racial dissonance.

The country song cites disgusting crimes that are taking place in our cites, i.e., carjacking, sucker punching innocent bystanders just for fun, spitting at police, robbing stores at gun point and on. What's revealing is that Aldean's song never mentions race, yet Page evidently hears the song as confronting Black Americans for their behavior and, thus, it must be Trump. Decent people everywhere are sickened and angry at the crime culture that is destroying our civilization.