Letter: P.T. Barnum spoke truth as it relates to zealots

When P.T. Barnum declared that there’s a sucker born every minute, I doubt he meant U.S. military members, as did Donald Trump during one of his countless ignorant observations. The trash that was Trump was taken to the curb on Jan. 20, but sadly it never made it to the incinerator, and future danger from this toxin remains, due to some spineless jellyfish in the Senate.

Our Founding Fathers intended members of Congress to serve limited terms, and for pay to be meager, “not a means to wealth!” As well, “The people must remain ever vigilant against tyrants masquerading as public servants.” – George Washington.

Many members of the House of Representatives and Senate live a life of luxury, and are treated like royalty with country club lifestyles. Does anyone really believe that term limits can occur with these same members being the ones necessary for enacting that law? And once in the country club, staying there becomes the dominant motive for many – like those that ignored the overwhelming evidence of Trump inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

An old saying that “you draw to you what you are” cross referenced with the crowd that Trump assembled on Jan. 6 speaks volumes, further demonstrated by select U.S. Senators whose behavior is dominated by self-preservation.