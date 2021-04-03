Letter: Ownership must do the same for Sabres as the Buffalo Bills

The Bills have gone to the AFC championship game in a matter of just four years. The Sabres, on the other hand, have missed the playoffs for 10 years, and now have the terrible distinction of having been on one of the worst losing streaks, 18 consecutive games, in NHL history.

As an avid Buffalo sports fan, it’s heartbreaking to see both of our professional franchises going in completely opposite directions.

It’s hard to believe that both teams have the same owner. It’s almost like a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde scenario. How can ownership do everything right with one team, and almost everything wrong with the other?

Sabres fans have suffered long enough and deserve better. Ownership knows what needs to be done to build a successful sports franchise. Sabres fans deserve that ownership should do the same with the Sabres as they did with the Bills.

Robert Brombos Sr.

Elma