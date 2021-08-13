Letter: Owners should self-fund new football stadiums

With some many small Western New York businesses struggling to survive in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic it is hard to understand how our elected officials would seriously consider providing $1.4 billion of taxpayer money to the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills for a new stadium. Western New York’s small business community employs many more people than the few low paying jobs the Bills organization provides this community. Where is that kind of massive aid for those small businesses which have much more direct impact on our economic life here in the area? How the Pegulas can ask that we, the New York State taxpayers, cover the costs of a new stadium that they exclusively benefit from defies imagination and yet the team asks us to pony up the dollars for a new stadium or else.

The article in The Buffalo News refers to the state providing the funds for such endeavors. Exactly where is the state getting these funds? Do we need to be reminded that “those” funds are our tax dollars? Frankly I for one am sick of billionaire sports owners constantly having their hand out and into the pockets of the taxpayers in order to increase their profits. The idea that the community image of Buffalo is so tied to the Buffalo Bills and that if something were to happen to that franchise the entire Western New York would collapse is getting old. The Bills provide entertainment no question, but beyond that the true impact is to the owner’s pocket and not the community. Greedy owners should look to their own wallets if they are interested in a new stadium.