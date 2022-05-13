Letter: Overturning Roe v. Wade will harm countless women

I find that the Supreme Court’s draft decision of Roe v. Wade that was leaked not only undermines precedent law but threatens individual rights that are the foundation of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Justice Samuel Alito, in his writing of the draft, reaches too far in banning all abortions, including cases of incest and rape. We have witnessed draconian laws already passed in states such as Texas and Oklahoma, and 13 states have passed "trigger laws" awaiting the overturn of Roe which will deny access to virtually all reproductive health services to women.

The Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment “provides a “right to privacy” that protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose whether to have an abortion. It also ruled that this right is not absolute and must be balanced against governments’ interests in protecting women’s health and prenatal life, like exceptions for cases when they were necessary to save the life or health of the mother. The Court classified the right to choose to have an abortion as fundamental, which required courts to evaluate challenged state abortion laws under the “strict scrutiny” standard, the highest level of judicial review in the United States.”

For years, except in states like New York and California, we have seen more and more restrictions making it difficult for women to access abortion services. Should Roe be overturned women will be seeking illegal abortions that are dangerous and even deadly. The United States already has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, an unconscionable statistic. Is that number not high enough?

The Supreme Court needs to revisit this draft and realize the enormous emotional and physical damage that its decision would have on women in our country, particularly brown and Black women. Polls show that the majority of voters want Roe to stand as is. The Court should respond to the will of the people they are charged to serve.

Joelle Logue

Williamsville