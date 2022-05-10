 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Overturning Roe v. Wade may save countless lives

Abortion triggers many emotions for many people. It is murder of a human being. That baby has a heartbeat at six weeks. How in God’s name do we think it’s something else? It is not a salami sandwich, a blob of molecular tissue, it is a child. There are wonderful options available for women. adoption. I know of a few moms who would not be moms, had they not had the baby. When a woman decides to abort the fetus, one heart dies and another breaks. Overturning Roe v. Wade will not stop abortions from occurring but will drastically reduce them. For that, I say, Thank you.

Diane Tripi

Eden

