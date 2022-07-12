Letter: Overturning of Roe v. Wade does not mean mothers die

The opinion section cartoon depicting the consequence of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the June 29 issue of the Buffalo News, seems unfair and sure to feed the painful division in the country surrounding the issue of abortion.

The depiction seems unfair because it suggests blame for former President Trump and the Supreme Court for the possible death of a pregnant mother faced with a life-threatening pregnancy.

In appointing the justices, Trump acted fully within his constitutional authority in defense of the U.S. Constitution and of innocent life, no doubt aware of the death of over 60 million defenseless unborn children since 1973, in part because Roe made it legal to do so.

The Court, for its part, acted only to reverse an action which it deemed had no basis in the U.S. Constitution, and returned the responsibility for any consequences to the people.

If the people act guided by wisdom rather than “choice,” they will see clearly that the cartoon need not hold any truth. Any law consequent to the overturning of Roe can provide that both the mother and the child be saved if the unborn can survive outside of the womb, at the point when the medical situation implicit in the cartoon is reached. If the baby cannot be saved, it is absurd to suggest that both mother and child should die.

Our nation was erected on a moral foundation embedded in its founding documents, if our actions in law exclude this moral dimension any claim to national greatness is empty. The overturning of Roe need not make medical intervention into a pregnancy illegal, only that any subsequent law provide, as I have seen taught, that any intervention is always aimed at saving as many lives as possible, the mother, the baby, hopefully both, but never at intentionally causing death.

Frank Notaro

Amherst