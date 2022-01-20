Letter: Overtime compensation should not be expected

Before I retired, I was appointed to several management positions in a tax funded public service organization located here in Erie County. I was employed in that capacity for 16 plus years. When I accepted each of those positions, I understood that I was a salaried employee not to expect overtime pay even though my hours would most likely always be more than the regular 37 1/2-hour work week.
For those 16 plus years I always stayed later than the hourly staff and also traveled throughout the state usually on my own time. Again, I never expected or received overtime pay or compensatory time for these activities. By the way, my salary was much less than our current health commissioner.
I believe any appointed political or civil service employee (such as myself) understands that they are to receive an agreed upon salary for the service they are to perform. I’m sorry that this pandemic caused Dr. Gale Burstein to have to put so many hours in during this time, however, she knew the job she accepted. If she felt she wasn’t being compensated enough she could have resigned her position. She should not have received overtime compensation.