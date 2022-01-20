Letter: Overtime compensation should not be expected

Before I retired, I was appointed to several management positions in a tax funded public service organization located here in Erie County. I was employed in that capacity for 16 plus years. When I accepted each of those positions, I understood that I was a salaried employee not to expect overtime pay even though my hours would most likely always be more than the regular 37 1/2-hour work week.

For those 16 plus years I always stayed later than the hourly staff and also traveled throughout the state usually on my own time. Again, I never expected or received overtime pay or compensatory time for these activities. By the way, my salary was much less than our current health commissioner.