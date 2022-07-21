Letter: Overreliance on electricity will be bad for the state

Before the folks who want to electrify everything go any farther off the deep end than they already have, they need to ask the most important question: Can the present, fragile, vulnerable power grid stand the strain of all their ideas?

We out here in the real world would answer that question with a resounding “No, It can’t.”

During a hard storm in any season, but particularly winter, what often happens? The electricity goes out. Sometimes for minutes, sometimes for hours, sometimes for day.

The clueless downstaters who control Albany to the detriment of the rest of the state, first must figure out how to reinforce and protect the grid before they try to force us to “turn off the gas.”

Diane Jordan

Lakewood