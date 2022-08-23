Letter: Over-the-counter hearing aid topic deserves more attention

As a two-decade-plus wearer of hearing aids, I was disappointed with the headline of Saturday’s Letter to the Editor regarding the over-the-counter accessibility of these aids.
The writer mentions the many drawbacks of over-the-counter aids. I really don’t know what these aids will consist of, but I can’t imagine them being effective without the hearing test, fitting and services of an audiologist.
I think much money will be wasted on these, including scams, as the writer asserted.
Also, unfortunately, I have witnessed people struggling with hearing even with aids from professionals.
I just replaced a 13-year-old pair for new technology although my old ones function perfectly. I’m thinking of donating them to Roswell Park for hearing-impaired chemotherapy patients.
Also, do pharmacists or drug store employees have the credentials of audiologists?
I have no stock in hearing aid manufacturers, but I hope the answer to “Can you hear me now?” will be positive for many more who need hearing aids.
Madeline Augustine
Orchard Park