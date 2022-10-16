Letter: Outside looking back in when it comes to Bills wins

I was born and grew up in Buffalo and the surrounding suburb of Williamsville. My brother, sister and mother still live in Buffalo. I have lived in Fort Wayne, Ind. for the last 30 years. I am a Buffalo Bills fan and endured the smiles associated with losing four Super Bowls. I look forward to every Bills game but mostly do not watch the games. I will check scores intermittently but don’t plant myself on the couch. My brother is different and has season tickets for years. We grew-up going to some of the Bills games at old War Memorial Stadium.

A recent Sunday was no different than others. I made a few bets on the Bills in Draft Kings. By the time I turned on the TV, The Bills were down already by 10 points. I came home about 3:55 and knew the Bills game was getting close to being over. I was afraid it was going to be a blow-out. To my excitement, the moment I turned on the TV, the Bills kicked a field goal and won the game. My self-loathing lessened and I had to call my brother. He said Josh Allen stepped-up and played the way he knows how to. He said everyone has the Bills favored to win the Super Bowl. He then said that winning the Super Bowl would be great but that if we don’t do that, it does not matter, since we will have Josh for the next 10 years.

He did not say Josh Allen or Allen but simply Josh. He talked about him as if he was his son and was just proud of him playing football. I suspect many people in Buffalo have adopted Josh just like my brother. My brother will never leave Buffalo. Now, I have a better understanding why. Josh Allen has brought to Buffalo the same thing that Jim Kelly and Marv Levy did 30 years ago.

Mark DelBello, MD

Fort Wayne, Ind.