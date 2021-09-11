Letter: Outrageous health care bills leave patients struggling to pay

This year I needed an MRI guided breast biopsy. The procedure at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center lasted less than one hour. It was performed in a regular radiology room. There was a radiology doctor and one technician present. No surgical team, no anesthesiologist. The astounding charge for this procedure: $10,760.27.

There were three separate billing codes for “supplies” totaling $3,444.29. Medicare declined to pay for any of the questionable “supplies” charges. That left a billing balance of $6,674.84, of which Medicare only paid Roswell $1,462.77, leaving a co-pay of $350 for me. A $10,760.27 bill reduced to $1,812.77!

The health care industry is out of control. It bills outrageous amounts knowing the insurance companies will only pay a percentage. However, pity the poor patients without insurance. She will be billed for the full padded amount, including “supplies.”

America needs to pressure the state and federal governments to stop gouging. Health care is a right.

Kathleen Blake

Grand Island