Letter: Outer Harbor waterfront must remain accessible

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara supports plans for the Buffalo Outer Harbor waterfront that provide and ensure year-round access to the waterfront through a coherent regional planning process arrived at and adopted with adequate public participation. However, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. (ECHDC) has ignored the comments of the public that overwhelmingly agree with the League’s position that commercial development should be within a framework that protects and enhances the natural environment at the water’s edge.

The General Project Plan of the ECHDC does not adequately recognize the function of these public lands as an ecological buffer for the City of Buffalo. The entire waterfront site should be protected as a passive park, since this site is subject to storms and surges from Lake Erie. Habitat restoration everywhere must be a primary activity, to enhance the natural functions of the shoreline.

Contamination exists throughout the site. ECHDC must make the results of the Human Health Risk Assessment easily available so the public can be assured that every effort has been made to protect all life from the known contaminates buried in the soil. Any additional water access should be minimal to reduce ecological disturbances and to reduce recurring damage from storms on the lake. Public use areas must be limited in scope and promote respect for the regenerative landscaping of the site.

The League emphasizes that the Outer Harbor is a unique asset to metro Buffalo and to all of Western New York. Too much of what the General Project Plan offers is centered on intensive human activity while ignoring the naturally developing waterfront landscape. The entire Outer Harbor area should be designated a state park to guarantee proper management and access for humans and wildlife.

Lori Robinson

President

League of Women Voters

Buffalo Niagara