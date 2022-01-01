Letter: Outer Harbor’s sad, hasty Outer Harbor’s sad, hasty

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has loosed its destructive white elephant of an amphitheater on our Outer Harbor. Its oversized tracked vehicles with their forks and shovels have flattened all the vegetation in sight. Where black locust and cotton wood once offered a haven to migrating monarch butterflies and songbirds and offered cover to deer and coyotes; where green foliage delighted the eye of weary city dwellers wandering the shore, all has been scraped to a muddy ruin, strewn with metal and plastic relics of what once was fencing for a shoreline garden. One small trail marker, bent in two, still portrays a lonely sparrow and requests, “Please stay on the trail. Wildlife at Play.”

This trampling elephant was sent by ECHDC on a hasty mission to assert the poorly-governed power of this so-miss-named “public benefit corporation” over the thousands clamoring for a natural Lake Erie waterfront. The obliteration of this copse of cottonwoods must be construed as a desperate attempt to render mute the inevitable judicial appeal environmentalists are preparing in their suit to simply require ECHDC to do an environmental impact study.