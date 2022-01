Sadly, I note in the Dec. 24 edition of The Buffalo News that the mindless powers-that-be are determined on their massive pollution and degradation of the Outer Harbor with some kind of “music” pavilion. Apparently, those tone deaf “persons” are completely oblivious to the natural music, beauty and majesty of the Lake Erie water and shoreline as created for us so many millennia ago. Will they ever stop to look, listen, feel and see what the Creator has already given us?