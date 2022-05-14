Letter: Outer Harbor outrages continue to multiply

Here we go again. The resistant public had to swallow the insult of watching our Outer Harbor be torn up for an amphitheater, when the public clearly said, “We want parkland, not development!” to the deaf ear of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. On hundreds of Post-It Notes we said, “No condos!” Makes me wonder why they bothered to conduct public input meetings. Last year I attended the protest when black SUVs emerged from the amphitheater celebration site carrying developers and politicians triumphantly waving at fenced out protestors.

Now we see another shoe drop. The Buffalo News reports on plans for a “fun” Super Flea Market” to be held at our Outer Harbor for 12 weekends over the summer. The promoter says the previous market had to close on Walden Avenue because of the new Walmart store. Is that what we need to keep more outrageous commercial development happening on our Outer Harbor … an Outer Harbor Walmart store built on the dying hopes of the protesting citizen majority (and the deer, foxes, migratory birds, etc.) who still cry for an Outer Harbor State Park?

Steve Ranalli, head of the ECHDC hopes for events that will appeal to all age groups. How about checking with the Lancaster Speedway? Maybe they could use an alternative site for a demolition derby.

Janet Goodsell

Grand Island