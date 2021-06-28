Letter: Outer Harbor nature fans must make their voices heard

When the recovered Outer Harbor was in the planning stages, the people of Western New York made their feelings well known at several public informational sessions. They repeatedly used words like park, hiking trails, wildlife, and, no housing, no businesses, no commercial development. Despite the public will, there regularly pop up new ideas and reworked schemes to circumvent their very clear message. Apparently the lure of money supersedes all other considerations. Canalside already fills the needs of Western New Yorkers who want crowds, parking and entertainment on Buffalo’s waterfront.