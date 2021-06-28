Letter: Outer Harbor nature fans must make their voices heard

When the recovered Outer Harbor was in the planning stages, the people of Western New York made their feelings well known at several public informational sessions. They repeatedly used words like park, hiking trails, wildlife, and, no housing, no businesses, no commercial development. Despite the public will, there regularly pop up new ideas and reworked schemes to circumvent their very clear message. Apparently the lure of money supersedes all other considerations. Canalside already fills the needs of Western New Yorkers who want crowds, parking and entertainment on Buffalo’s waterfront.
When events like the air show block out non-ticketed residents from enjoying nature on the Outer Harbor and require public space for multi-thousand car parking, the public will is being circumvented.
Now there is talk of an amphitheater to intrude on animal habitat, peaceful hiking and bicycle trails and recovering woods and fields, to permanently disturb the Outer Harbor. I do not hear the sound of citizens’ voices raised in support of another attempted encroachment. It seems that all who enjoy the reclaimed Outer Harbor as it is, must pay attention.
Janet M. Goodsell
Grand Island