Letter: Outer Harbor is not ours. It belongs to the Earth

The Interfaith Climate Justice Community is deeply concerned about the climate and extinction crises. These emergencies are destroying our beautiful home, Earth, given to us by the Creator. We are people of faith and have an obligation to speak out for the protection and regeneration of the earth community in specific places, places like the Outer Harbor.

We are parents, grandparents, grateful inhabitants of the Great Lakes. We believe the Lake Erie shoreline should be a place for citizens to walk, hike, bike and enjoy natural beauty with their children and grandchildren, not an entertainment and profit center with crowds, cars, noise and light.

We believe that the Lake Erie shoreline should not be managed by an economic development agency but by state parks. They have experience in recreational support and in the preservation of scenic beauty and critical ecosystems. We are also global citizens and are therefore mindful that the Great Lakes and our Outer Harbor are global resources. Lake Erie is a part of the largest body of surface fresh water on Earth.

The Outer Harbor is part of the North American flyway where millions of birds migrate – many stopping to rest and feed at our waterfront. We are stewards of a globally recognized wetland of international significance, a Ramsar site, with the richness of the birds, fish and flora.

The Outer Harbor is not ours alone, but belongs to the world and to the Creator. In Scripture we read, “The Earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world and they that dwell therein (Psalm 24:1). Let us be mindful of our obligations to all.

Roger Cook and Eileen O’Connor, RSM

Co-Conveners

Interfaith Climate Justice Community