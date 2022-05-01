 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Outer Harbor is no place to set up a flea market

I have lived in Buffalo my entire life.

Of course, there were many years when I thought I should leave (and now seeing the welcoming of the ex-pats, perhaps that was a better choice … but I digress.) I do believe that Buffalo is growing and better and dynamic and all of that.

And then.

And then. A flea market. On the Outer Harbor.

Our Outer Harbor.

Our link to the greatest source of fresh water in the world.

Our Outer Harbor. A link to a globally Significant Important Bird Area (IBA), and a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.

Our Outer Harbor. Where Frederick Law Olmsted wanted to place a park where everyone would enjoy the beauty of Lake Erie is now designated as a place to sell trinkets and one’s person’s trash (another’s person’s treasure … or so they tell me).

We deserve better.

Mary Simpson

Buffalo

