Letter: Outer Harbor is no place to set up a flea market

I have lived in Buffalo my entire life.
Of course, there were many years when I thought I should leave (and now seeing the welcoming of the ex-pats, perhaps that was a better choice … but I digress.) I do believe that Buffalo is growing and better and dynamic and all of that.
And then.
And then. A flea market. On the Outer Harbor.
Our Outer Harbor.
Our link to the greatest source of fresh water in the world.
Our Outer Harbor. A link to a globally Significant Important Bird Area (IBA), and a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.
Our Outer Harbor. Where Frederick Law Olmsted wanted to place a park where everyone would enjoy the beauty of Lake Erie is now designated as a place to sell trinkets and one’s person’s trash (another’s person’s treasure … or so they tell me).
We deserve better.
Mary Simpson
Buffalo