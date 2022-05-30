Letter: Outer Harbor flea market will only ruin regional asset

A flea market on the Outer Harbor is a bad idea. Our Outer Harbor is a jewel in the crown of the Queen City we call home. Thanks to Brian Higgins, our excellent representative in Congress, the Outer Harbor has evolved and continues to evolve as a haven for people and families to safely walk, bike, fish, picnic, boat and kayak.

Go there on a summer weekend and see how popular the Outer Harbor is with people and families who want to relax, beat the heat of the city or just have some fun. This is not a good location for a flea market. A flea market is a commercial activity. It is not compatible with the recreational purposes of the Outer Harbor. The Outer Harbor is a place of meandering trails in wonderfully natural settings and vistas all the way to Canada. It should not be desecrated with the tents and tables of a flea market.

I was upset when it was announced that a flea market was coming to the Outer Harbor. Then angered when I learned that not only was it coming soon, it was already scheduled for weekends throughout the summer. This was done, in the dark of night, by decree of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. So powerful is the ECHDC, that it need only hold hearings on its plans and projects while completely ignoring concerns and recommendations of other stakeholders.

If the flea market comes to the Outer Harbor this summer people should anticipate heavy traffic. Expect space and parking slots to be at a premium. And be prepared for the trucks and cars of vendors and customers to clog the roadways.

A flea market on the Outer Harbor will interrupt the serenity of an otherwise bucolic setting. There are better locations for it elsewhere in Buffalo.

Edward Martin

Buffalo