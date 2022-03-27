Letter: Outer Harbor debate could use some context

A recent Another Voice column is confusing. The headline says to continue the fight to create a new Outer Harbor park but goes on to berate the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation for creating a new park. I don’t think the problem, as stated in the column, is the loss of trees or the bulldozing to re-sculpt the land, which is really a man-made landfill. This has been done before very successfully at all the other Outer Harbor parks.

The real problem is the addition of an “amphitheater.” The idea of music on the Outer Harbor drives some into apoplectic fits. A similar outdoor stage and lawn seating already exists in Delaware Park for Shakespeare in the Park. I guess some find wine and cheese with Hamlet more culturally acceptable than beer and wings with T-Pain.

Finally, for good measure, the name Olmsted is evoked as if to lend some mystical gravitas to any land use argument. Olmsted, like Capability Brown and other great landscape architects had no problem dismantling natural environments in order to remake them into their vision of nature. Even Central Park has had music concerts since 1859.