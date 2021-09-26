Letter: Outer Harbor concerts would hit a sour note

Don’t make the same mistake twice. The first mistake was moving/jamming a wildly successful free program of music every Thursday (Thursday in the Square) for three months into the bottleneck of the Inner Harbor. Not only did the foreseeable access issue become a problem but for some unexplained reason concerts decreased to less than a dozen and now admission charged to see a drastically curtailed schedule of concerts.

Moving the concert even further away from downtown that could use a crowd on a Thursday even further away from the urban core to despoil the natural beauty with a 8,500 seat arena is absurd and outrageous. Leave the natural beauty of the Outer Harbor alone and put people back in the urban core. If not downtown how about giving the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood a much needed boost and build a concert venue in that once thriving neighborhood.