Letter: Outer Harbor concerts exceed acceptable sound levels

On the evening of Sept. 17, there was a concert at the Outer Harbor in which the decibel level was so high as to rattle windows more than 2 miles away.

This is unacceptable to the public but acceptable to the city according to the Buffalo Noise Laws section 293-4, "The use of any sound-reproduction device outside a structure either on private property or on a public right-of way or public space at any time within the residential areas or within the commercial areas which, by causing noise, annoys or disturbs the quiet, comfort or repose of a reasonable person of normal sensitivities. This provision shall not be construed to prohibit public performances being conducted in accordance with the provisions of a special permit granted by the city."