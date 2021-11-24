Letter: Outer Harbor concert venue will be another regional asset

I’ve been taken aback by the large number of passionate letters in this column the past several months ostensibly from avid environmentalists, hikers, bikers and other assorted outdoorsy types who apparently just can’t get enough green space to satisfy their needs. An Outer Harbor concert venue consisting of a large meadow for lawn seating, surrounded by native plants and trees, and utilizing an existing paved parking lot – Egads, what will they think of next to despoil our planet?

I’ve been jogging at the Outer Harbor for years, and on weekdays the area is virtually deserted – from Gallagher Beach to the lighthouse – with only Sunday afternoons bringing out a moderate number of walkers, bikers and picnickers.

Seriously, folks, we have all this greenspace, with trails and lake views galore, wooded Times Beach Nature Preserve, not to mention Outer Harbor State Park and, just across the street, the wonderful Tifft Nature Preserve with its miles of wooded trails, and you have a problem taking a few acres for an amphitheater (really just a small park with a stage) for a handful of concerts a year? And, by the way, on property that has been off limits and which will now be accessible to all when a concert isn’t taking place.