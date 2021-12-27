Letter: Outer Harbor amphitheater would be a great addition

I recently relocated to Buffalo because of Covid and an aging mother and I am really impressed with the progress at the waterfront, Outer Harbor and across the entire city. I have enjoyed biking, walking and boating along the Outer Harbor all the way to the Peace Bridge. I was excited to read about the new outdoor amphitheater but surprised to see such opposition.

I had a chance to review the plan and see that for every dead tree removed three new trees will be planted in its place. Birds love trees and will have new places to nest rather than the rusty old, dilapidated building. The rubble now strewn across the ground will be replaced with healthier plantings (much like the High Line in New York City) where new vegetation is flourishing. There will be new green bike paths and walking trails.