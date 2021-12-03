Letter: Outdoor music venue does not belong in the Outer Harbor

Just because something can be done doesn’t mean it should be done. These are words I take to heart.

During this time of turmoil from the Covid-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, social unrest, political polarization and climate-related disasters, what are we meant to be doing? We might begin by reconsidering our relationships: to ourselves, each other, our higher power, all creatures and particularly to the natural world.

Despite input sought from citizens that favored parkland designation of the Outer Harbor, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., with support from Buffalo’s Common Council, is moving forward with constructing an amphitheater along its shoreline. What don’t they understand? That it’s ridiculous to construct it along our ecologically significant and environmentally fragile Outer Harbor? That the common good would be better served if a new amphitheater were situated elsewhere; albeit another is unneeded since a soon-to-be renovated one already exists, two miles away in LaSalle Park? That there’s a handful of outdoor music venues within a short drive from Buffalo? That the majority of city dwellers have extremely limited access to quality, outdoor open spaces? That many children suffer from nature deficit disorder?