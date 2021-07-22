Letter: Outdoor music in Elmwood would produce noise pollution

Lloyd Taco owner Peter Cimino wants to make things “more enjoyable for people who live here” in his “little way” by challenging the city’s regulations to add live outdoor music to his Elmwood Village patio. What may be enjoyable for a few, may be a major headache for many others.

Why should one establishment (and undoubtedly more if he succeeds) be allowed to intrude upon the lives of hundreds of residents and taxpayers in the neighborhood for his own profit? How many people reading this would want to live nearby and have that negatively impact their quality of life and property values if the city allows him to do this?