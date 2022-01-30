Letter: Outcome should not be determined by coin toss

Why in the world would the toss of a coin determine the outcome of a very important sporting event?

It has always felt just wrong to me, but never as wrong as it did on Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs.

Showing what you’ve got and how you do it is clearly something that should be equally performed by both teams – not by the toss of a coin.

Buffalo and its fans have waited a longtime to watch someone as outstanding as Josh Allen and his guys “do their stuff.” His talent, skill and leadership never even got a chance.

An extra time period would give each team an opportunity to play and finish the game in a fair and equal way.

Toss of a coin? Not smart, not equal, not fair. Football rules change all the time, this is one rule that really needs to be changed.

It could be called the “Josh Allen Rule of Fair Play!”

Natalie Abramson

Williamsville