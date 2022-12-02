Letter: Out-of-towners found several ‘good neighbors’

For over 25 years, we have driven to Buffalo from Georgia for Thanksgiving. Aware of the incoming storm, we packed appropriately and left a couple of days earlier to try to beat the snow. Our drive is more than 860 miles and we almost made it. We were 24 miles away from our family when we got stuck behind a jackknifed tractor trailer on Highway 5 for over 45 minutes, an unanticipated issue. The roads became impassable and visibility diminished.

Driving through the whiteout, we found ourselves just outside of the Tops parking lot in Derby. We were greeted warmly by a couple of enthusiastic employees who explained that the roads were now closed and we would all be staying a while. They encouraged us to make ourselves at home and get warm and dry. Multiple people, families with small children, as well as a handful of employees joined us as we hunkered down for the night. We all contacted family and friends to ease their anxieties. Some of us slept in chairs, some slept on top of the donated blankets and pillows in a dry clean conference room. The employees shared blankets and pillows from the seasonal gift isle, we bought warm socks to replace our cold wet ones.