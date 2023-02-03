It’s 2023 and the next communication from your Congress-person will probably say, “Thanks for voting: but …” Because – as promised – the GOP-led Congress now has to do what they’ve been told by their corporate owners and cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Why would they want to take away the safety nets (called “entitlements”) their voters count on them for? Because government contractors, random billionaires and two-bit grifters can’t stand to know that there are stockpiles of money they can’t touch. The money in those programs cannot be used for something else and those corporate hyenas have been salivating over it since the New Deal. Kevin McCarthy and his clown circus are about to hand it over to them in the next few weeks.

What can you do about it? Call your representatives and say, “Absolutely not!” Remind them that the rumor that those programs will be bankrupt by 2030 is a scare tactic and a lie, but if it’s even remotely true, then find another way to fund them (like making Congress pay for their own health care like we do). Tell your rep we don’t want our safety nets privatized because look how well that went with the Affordable Care Act. Then watch the votes very closely, because anyone who votes in favor of ending Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid is not your friend and should be kicked out in 2024, if not before. Anyone who votes against it has got your back and deserves your support.