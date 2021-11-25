Letter: Our thoughts influence how well we live our lives

The crybabies are at it again.

My heart goes out to these people who seem to be unable to be thankful for anything. They must find something, anything to complain about.

Now it’s the restrictions at Shea’s and, of course, masks.

May I share something that I read recently? It’s called a Brain Tip from a University College London study. It’stitled “Stop Complaining.”

“Negative thinking interferes with memory operations; doing it regularly may increase the risk of dementia later in life.”

This is not my first plea asking people to find other things to do rather than accenting the negative.

Again, please stop and think … positively.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park