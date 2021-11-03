Letter: Our roadways are filled with the fast and furious

Wow! I was on my way to watch my granddaughter's soccer game and saw a driver steering with her elbows while texting. On the way home I saw a driver going very slowly, which is unusual these days. We glanced over as we passed and she was applying mascara using her rearview mirror while steering on a very busy highway. Often when I pull up to a red light and glance over, the driver is looking down at their lap, looking up at the light, and down again, etc. What are they doing?