Letter: Our roadways are filled with the fast and furious

Wow! I was on my way to watch my granddaughter's soccer game and saw a driver steering with her elbows while texting. On the way home I saw a driver going very slowly, which is unusual these days. We glanced over as we passed and she was applying mascara using her rearview mirror while steering on a very busy highway. Often when I pull up to a red light and glance over, the driver is looking down at their lap, looking up at the light, and down again, etc. What are they doing?
The News regularly reports hit and runs, accidents, DWIs, road rage, etc. Considering all the speeding, cellphone use, lack of turn signals and all the rest, I believe that the "anything goes" inconsiderate attitude of so many is truly a negative reflection on our society. Should we blame the "Fast and Furious" movies?
Lou Speranza
Orchard Park