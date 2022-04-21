Letter: Our right to bear arms must be protected by voting

A recent letter from a retired law enforcement member was correct that this is a far different society than we had decades ago, and “violence” was handled mostly with a fist fight. Respect for others was expected and usually exchanged. Police were really respected and there was never any thought of defunding them. You seldom heard of people murdering cops. Now, there is a great change in the attitudes of society and criminals.

In my younger days, we had a patrolman who worked in the area. He knew most of the people and they were heard to say, “There is a lot of law at the end of his nightstick.” We had a very safe life compared to today. I never saw much news about murders, holdups and other crimes during my time back then. I return and see the new effects of violence and other crimes.

Shootings were very rare and deaths by criminals using guns were not common bits of news as they are today. However, the sender of the letter made a grave error. He said the right to bear arms was a privilege like a driver’s license. “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,” Is in the Bill of Rights. It is definitely not a privilege in spite of how badly the liberal left would like to convince people.

We should all be grateful that we have that right. It was not put in the Constitution to accommodate hunters, but to guarantee the freedom we have to protect ourselves against a government who want to destroy our freedoms. Look it up in the history books. It is an individual right that is under attack. Protect your right. Vote wisely this year.

Budd Schroeder

Amherst