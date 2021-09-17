Letter: Our nation must once again find that pioneering spirit

Although I’ve passed my 70th birthday, I do my best to maintain the enthusiasm and optimism that I developed during the heady 1960s. I will always believe in the powers of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Despite the many cataclysmic events that have marked the tumultuous last half-century, I have never lost faith in our nation’s lofty aspirations and ideals. However, I do not look at the world through rose-tinted glasses and I grow weary with each passing day.
Michelle Goldberg’s recent column “The ways bin Laden won…” was a disheartening, albeit accurate articulation of the ennui that currently plagues our nation. Lest we further devolve into fratricidal conflict, we must recommit ourselves to the words that gave birth to our nation, “We the People.”
Only together, as one people, might we build that Shining City on a Hill.
Bruce Mitchell
East Aurora