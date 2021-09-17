Letter: Our nation must once again find that pioneering spirit

Although I’ve passed my 70th birthday, I do my best to maintain the enthusiasm and optimism that I developed during the heady 1960s. I will always believe in the powers of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Despite the many cataclysmic events that have marked the tumultuous last half-century, I have never lost faith in our nation’s lofty aspirations and ideals. However, I do not look at the world through rose-tinted glasses and I grow weary with each passing day.