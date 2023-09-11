As many Americans get distracted by what sort of people read stories to our kids or what beer you should drink to be a real American or how many flags it takes to hang off a pickup truck to be patriotic, I want to remind people we have actual problems to handle.

One that comes to mind is the ongoing and never-ending health care crisis we have in America.

Since many people have this misguided idea that we in America do everything perfectly, and change would be not only be unpatriotic or even blasphemous, we sit frozen with a broken system.

According to the CBO about 23 million are uninsured. Depending on the source, between 23% and 43% of adults (19 through 64) are underinsured. As of May 2023, 93.8 million are on Medicaid and 64.7 are on Medicare.

Uninsured, underinsured, multiple tiers of payment and mountains of money spent on administrative overhead that serves no patient care purpose. Quite simply, we are doing it wrong.

I urge my fellow Americans to ask your representative to get serious about fixing health care. Single payer, cradle to grave health insurance, like every other modern society in the world does, is the only answer. Yes, we will all have to pay. But here is a little secret for you, we already do. Even so we have this mess.

We can and should do better for ourselves and each other.

John Carnevale

Hamburg