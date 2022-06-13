Letter: Our government is not doing its job

My husband and I watch movies - lots of movies. We laugh, we cry, we escape. But when the movies cannot compare to the frequent horror of reality in this country, there is no escaping the idiocy and ignorance of the current situation.

With yet another mass shooting filling the headlines, at the very least the time must be taken for honest reflection. Is this who the United States wants to be? Is this who we are? Too many of our current representatives have become obsessed with their seats of power, and do not represent their constituents. This is beyond the time for more of us to become squeaky wheels, because our government is not doing its job of representing its people.

We are the only country in the entire world where mass shootings are like a pandemic. There is not one single answer but, until this horrific, disgusting attitude of returning to the Wild West era is removed from the table, nothing will change - and that defines insanity.

Sensible and logical ideas must be addressed and considered - this is not the world any of us need to choose to live in. We need to be done with this abhorrent, politically polarizing mess and set the country up as a cooperating example of how to work together for the greater good. We'll see if this is even being discussed in a couple of weeks. Sad and pathetic. Not my United States.

We have the power to change this.

Helen Woodley

Lewiston