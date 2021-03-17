Letter: Our elected representatives must start serving the people

In response to a letter that appeared in the Sunday, Feb. 21 edition of The Buffalo News, the writer states, “Senators who acquitted Trump let down America.” He further states that the case for convicting was clear beyond all doubt. I disagree, if one were to read Donald Trump’s statement to the crowd that day in its entirety, nowhere did he encourage violence. As a matter of fact he used the word peaceful.

Although the peaceful protest did get out of hand with many entering the Capitol, which I do not condone, the reason is that our elected representatives have become so distanced from We the People who they are elected to represent. Until our elected representatives cease serving their self interests, term limits would be a step, there will always be the chance that the events of Jan. 6 will play out again in the future, without Trump’s blessing as the writer implies.

The Declaration of Independence as adopted on July 4, 1776 clearly states; “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it and to institute new Government.”

Eugene Sibick, DDS

Williamsville