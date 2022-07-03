Letter: Our democratic process must weed out autocrats

Jonathan Bernstein’s excellent article in the June 19 edition made the point that a nation governed, even poorly, by laws, is superior to one ruled by the passions of individual loyalty and charisma. Government is not a swamp, and bureaucracy does not imply corruption.

I worked for a government agency for over 40 years, and saw many new agency heads come and go. Most were intelligent good willed people, some were ignorant, impatient egoist, who put their own agendas above public service. It was the laws, regulations and established practices which thwarted them. It was the experienced dedicated bureaucrats who refused to corrupt the system or fiddle with the numbers who preserved the integrity of the agency. There is such a thing as “institutional wisdom,” which as Bernstein points out presidents ignore at their peril. If they ignore the mores and precedence of their office “they end up surrounded by buffoons” or “a kooky band of misfits.”

Many autocrats started out as outsiders promising to restore a mythic version of a nation’s past, weaponizing social differences and using emotional rather than rational arguments. They seek to accrue power to themselves, claiming they will use it to protect us. They are not to be believed. Our country has many examples to educate us, Huey Long, Joe McCarthy and even FDR had such inclinations. They try to change the rules, capture the courts, demonize the press and their opponents, in order to to enhance their own power.

It is the rule of law, the separation of powers, and our traditions and institutional wisdom, and yes even our bureaucracy that guard the integrity and vitality of our democratic system. We should not abandon them, lest we be surrounded by “buffoons and misfits.” If JFK’s classic book, “Profile In Courage” is reissued it should include a new chapter on Mike Pence and all those who stood up to Donald Trump at the time when the nation needed them. Trump got it wrong when he said Pence “could have been historic,” Mike Pence was historic, in the best sense of the word.

Charles Kucharski

Hamburg