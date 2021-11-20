Letter: OSHA emergency standard for employers will help

The upcoming U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency standard to protect workers by requiring employers to require workers to be vaccinated will help eliminate or reduce the spread of the SARS-Cov2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Workers who are not fully vaccinated must undergo weekly testing for the virus and wear a protective mask.

Too many individuals have resisted vaccines designed to help prevent the spread of the virus.

It is unfortunate that a number of governors have filed lawsuits to stop the OSHA standard from being implemented. Hopefully the U.S. Supreme Court will rule to continue this necessary program.

Without it there will be more opportunities for new genetic variants to arise as the virus propagates among the population.

If a new variant arises and resists the immune response generated by the existing vaccines, more infections and deaths will be back.

The OSHA standard will help get more people back to work in a more protected environment. Everyone who wishes the pandemic to disappear should welcome this program.

Richard Hahin, Ph.D.

Cheektowaga