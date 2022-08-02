Letter: Orwell’s ‘1984’ is occurring, spurred by our rising apathy

These are “Orwellian times.” George Orwell’s novel “1984” should be required reading throughout our education system. Parents should read the book (if they haven’t already done so) and insist it be included in curriculum schedules. Parents should address their concerns at school board meetings to include Orwell’s “1984” on the list of required reading materials. Daily news reports (print preferably) should be read, compared and discussed as well. I am not anti-technology, but; encourage students and parents to “get off their apps” and go face-to-face.