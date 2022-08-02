 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Orwell’s ‘1984’ is occurring, spurred by our rising apathy

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

These are “Orwellian times.” George Orwell’s novel “1984” should be required reading throughout our education system. Parents should read the book (if they haven’t already done so) and insist it be included in curriculum schedules. Parents should address their concerns at school board meetings to include Orwell’s “1984” on the list of required reading materials. Daily news reports (print preferably) should be read, compared and discussed as well. I am not anti-technology, but; encourage students and parents to “get off their apps” and go face-to-face.

In “1984,” Winston was confronted with “the worst thing in the world” that could happen to him: fear of rats. What is the worst thing that could happen to America? Apathy.

Mary Kless

Lancaster

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News