Letter: Ortt should find ways to adapt to new realities

In regards to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement of his green energy programs: Having experienced or witnessed the disastrous vagaries of a disrupted climate in the last year – when the costs of climate-related disasters in the United States in 2020 were almost double those of 2019 – who can argue with the governor’s statement, “Nature is telling us ‘do something or I will.’”

But State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt is indeed arguing with it, saying that the governor’s plan is intended to “fulfill socialists’ desires for a Green New Deal,” thereby cutting down the governor’s complicated plan to his own cookie-cutter view of history, which sees any government attempt to meaningfully address the climate emergency as an assault on democracy. The governor’s plans are not perfect, but can’t we agree that they represent good faith efforts to address the climate emergency in a way that benefits New Yorkers?