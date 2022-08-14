Letter: Orchard Park traffic gets worse with events

Wow, on Aug. 10 I drove from Amherst, where I work, to Orchard Park. I keep asking myself why I live in Orchard Park? My Gosh, who did the planning for all the events, are they moronic? Did they lose touch with reality? Or are they just plain stupid? So you schedule a concert with the opening day of the Erie County Fair? Why didn’t you just schedule construction on the Thruway too? Let’s make it more fun and harder for everyone. It took me over two hours on the Thruway to get home. Plus, I had to watch all the trucks with the American flags flapping, like they are real patriots. I thought people who live in the suburbs move there so they have less congestion on the roads, less events, more tranquility. That is why they move away from the city. Well, open your eyes, people in the Southtowns, with what I see, you do not have it. You sold your souls to the Pegulas and the NFL. The stadium after concerts are so filthy, and you have to just watch people fight and get drunk, that is all it is. It’s a drink festival. Take note: Your real estate will just lose its value over time.